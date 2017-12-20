FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 20, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as tax bill nears passage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that is expected to boost corporate earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 93.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,848.44. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.13 points, or 0.340485 percent, to 2,690.6. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 26.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,990.82.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.