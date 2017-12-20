Wall Street opens higher as tax bill nears passage

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill that is expected to boost corporate earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 93.69 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,848.44. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.13 points, or 0.340485 percent, to 2,690.6. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 26.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 6,990.82.