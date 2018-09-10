Wall Street opens higher as tax cut hopes outshine trade fears

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as hopes for a fresh round of tax cuts overshadowed fears of an escalation in the trade war between the United States and China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 75.37 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 25,991.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,881.39. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 37.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,939.57 at the opening bell.