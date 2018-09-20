Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks bounce back

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open with the S&P 500 hitting a record high on Thursday, helped by a bounce back in technology stocks and relief that fresh U.S. and China tariffs were less damaging than feared.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.63 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 26,519.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.78 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,919.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 43.49 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,993.53 at the opening bell.