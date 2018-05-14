FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as trade tensions ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday on signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company “get back into business, fast”.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 48.20 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,879.37. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,733.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.57 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,429.45 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
