Wall Street opens higher as trade tensions ease

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday on signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions after President Donald Trump softened his stance on ZTE Corp, pledging to help the Chinese technology company “get back into business, fast”.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 48.20 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,879.37. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.65 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,733.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.57 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,429.45 at the opening bell.