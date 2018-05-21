FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened half a percent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war “on hold”, and as U.S. companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 percent, at the open to 24,883.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
