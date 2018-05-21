Wall Street opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened half a percent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war “on hold”, and as U.S. companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 percent, at the open to 24,883.06. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell.
