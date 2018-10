Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, bouncing back from a steep sell-off last week, helped by gains in auto stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 130.67 points, or 0.53 percent, at the open to 24,818.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 23.96 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,682.65. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 105.21 points, or 1.47 percent, to 7,272.42 at the opening bell.