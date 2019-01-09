Wall Street opens higher for fourth straight day on trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, boosted by energy and technology sectors, as well as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.82 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 23,844.27. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.59 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,580.00. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.06 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,923.06 at the opening bell.