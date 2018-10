(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as a slew of strong earnings reports from companies including Microsoft and Ford helped lift sentiment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 153.12 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 24,736.54. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.78 points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,674.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 89.09 points, or 1.25 percent, to 7,197.49 at the opening bell.