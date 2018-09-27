FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on Apple, Amazon boost

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in shares of high-flying companies such as Apple and Amazon, and as the Federal Reserve ended an era of “accommodative” monetary policy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 26,418.27.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.68 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,911.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.86 points, or 0.39 percent, to 8,021.22 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

