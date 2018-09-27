Wall Street opens higher on Apple, Amazon boost

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in shares of high-flying companies such as Apple and Amazon, and as the Federal Reserve ended an era of “accommodative” monetary policy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 26,418.27.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.68 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,911.65. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.86 points, or 0.39 percent, to 8,021.22 at the opening bell.