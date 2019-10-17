Wall Street opens higher on Brexit deal, earnings cheer

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as worries over geopolitics eased after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union, with sentiment also boosted by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.40 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 27,032.38.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.08 points, or 0.37%, at 3,000.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.73 points, or 0.65%, to 8,176.91 at the opening bell.