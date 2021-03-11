Wall Street opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

FILE PHOTO: Dividers are seen inside a trading post on the trading floor as preparations are made for the return to trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.5 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 32354.5. The S&P 500 rose 16.7 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 3915.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 204.5 points, or 1.56%, to 13273.31 at the opening bell.