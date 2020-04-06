Business News
April 6, 2020 / 9:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

1 Min Read

A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was “leveling-off” in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 641.10 points, or 3.05%, at the open to 21,693.63.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60%, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 287.09 points, or 3.89%, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below