Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was “leveling-off” in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 641.10 points, or 3.05%, at the open to 21,693.63.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60%, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 287.09 points, or 3.89%, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell.