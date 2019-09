FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for a second straight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 247.68 points, or 0.94%, at the open to 26,603.15. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.82 points, or 0.78%, at 2,960.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.41 points, or 1.06%, to 8,061.29 at the opening bell.