Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 24,292.84. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31%, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.80 points, or 0.36%, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell.