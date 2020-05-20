Business News
May 20, 2020 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

1 Min Read

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from retailers and hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.08 points, or 1.03%, at the open to 24,455.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.69 points, or 1.05%, at 2,953.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.52 points, or 1.31%, to 9,305.62 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

