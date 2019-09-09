Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data lifted expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.77 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,866.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.72 points, or 0.33%, at 2,988.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.84 points, or 0.34%, to 8,130.91 at the opening bell.