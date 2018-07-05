Wall Street opens higher on hopes of trade concessions

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars drove gains for automakers, offsetting further signs of tension with China.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.00 points, or 0.46 percent, at the open to 24,285.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.97 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,724.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.98 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,550.66 at the opening bell.