Business News
April 5, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on March jobs data, trade hopes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday as employment growth in March accelerated from a 17-month low, easing concerns of a domestic slowdown, while hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.93 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,427.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.77 points, or 0.17%, at 2,884.16. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.73 points, or 0.29%, to 7,914.51 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

