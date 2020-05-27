Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 303.52 points, or 1.21%, at the open to 25,298.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 23.88 points, or 0.80%, at 3,015.65, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.90 points, or 0.06%, to 9,346.12 at the opening bell.