Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 164.23 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 25,906.88. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59%, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 43.49 points, or 0.45%, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.