June 3, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 164.23 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 25,906.88. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59%, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 43.49 points, or 0.45%, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

