Wall Street opens higher on robust earnings, M&A activity

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta