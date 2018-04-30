Wall Street opens higher on robust earnings, M&A activity

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

A specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell.