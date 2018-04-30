FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher on robust earnings, M&A activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

A specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
