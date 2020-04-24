Business News
April 24, 2020 / 10:38 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 112.98 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 23,628.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.84 points, or 0.53%, at 2,812.64. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.32 points, or 0.42%, to 8,530.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below