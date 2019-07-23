Business News
July 23, 2019 / 11:33 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on strong Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat earnings from blue-chip companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 59.96 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,231.86. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.71 points, or 0.33%, at 2,994.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.36 points, or 0.47%, to 8,242.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

