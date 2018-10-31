Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday and were set for a second day of gains at the end of a brutal month, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.18 points, or 0.54 percent, at the open to 25,008.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.97 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,705.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 114.97 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7,276.62 at the opening bell.