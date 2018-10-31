FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in 23 minutes

Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday and were set for a second day of gains at the end of a brutal month, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.18 points, or 0.54 percent, at the open to 25,008.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.97 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,705.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 114.97 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7,276.62 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

