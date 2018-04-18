FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings, oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the latest batch of earnings including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) added to optimism about the U.S. corporate reporting season, while a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.22 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 24,820.85. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,710.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,292.38 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
