Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings, oil

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after the latest batch of earnings including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) added to optimism about the U.S. corporate reporting season, while a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.22 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 24,820.85. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.72 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,710.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,292.38 at the opening bell.