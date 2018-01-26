FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 26, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings, soft dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as gains in Intel and AbbVie following strong earnings and a slide in dollar helped investors look past weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth data.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 52.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,444.81. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.3 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,847.55. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 33.94 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,445.11.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.