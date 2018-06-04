FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 4, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher on strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s three main indexes opened higher on Monday led by gains in Microsoft and Apple as well as Friday’s robust jobs data which continued to boost investor optimism on strength in the U.S. economy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 24,727.55.

    The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.05 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,741.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.75 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,570.08 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.