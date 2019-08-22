Wall Street opens higher on strong retail earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as strong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s speech for more clues on future interest rate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 68.91 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,271.64. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.51 points, or 0.22%, at 2,930.94. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.58 points, or 0.23%, to 8,038.79 at the opening bell.