Wall Street opens higher on tariff delays, ECB stimulus

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened on Thursday after the United States delayed scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese imports, and the European Central Bank cut interest rates in an effort to boost euro zone economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 60.28 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,197.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.15 points, or 0.27%, at 3,009.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 36.91 points, or 0.45%, to 8,206.59 at the opening bell.