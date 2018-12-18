Business News
December 18, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street opens higher on tech boost; Fed in focus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday boosted by technology shares, as investors wait for clues on the Federal Reserve’s path for future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 176.15 points, or 0.75 percent, at the open to 23,769.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.96 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,559.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 56.08 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,809.82 at the opening bell.

