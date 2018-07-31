Wall Street opens higher on tech rebound, U.S.-China trade talks

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded after a widespread sell-off in the previous session and on a report that the U.S. and China seek to restart talks on trade.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.38 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 25,345.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,809.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,654.59 at the opening bell.