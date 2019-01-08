Wall Street opens higher on trade deal optimism

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by hopes that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has battered financial markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 148.97 points, or 0.63 percent, at the open to 23,680.32. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.42 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,568.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 69.97 points, or 1.03 percent, to 6,893.44 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru