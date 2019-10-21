Wall Street opens higher on trade optimism

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing’s shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34%, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.88 points, or 0.59%, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell.

(This story removes extraneous figure from last paragraph)