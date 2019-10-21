Business News
October 21, 2019 / 11:48 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on trade optimism

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on fresh signs of progress in a long-awaited resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, but a fall in Boeing’s shares capped early gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,852.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.28 points, or 0.34%, at 2,996.48. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.88 points, or 0.59%, to 8,137.42 at the opening bell.

(This story removes extraneous figure from last paragraph)

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below