November 5, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,500.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.53 points, or 0.08%, at 3,080.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.42 points, or 0.16%, to 8,446.62 at the opening bell.

