Business News
August 8, 2019 / 11:44 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher on upbeat China data, firming yuan

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as better-than-expected trade data from China and a steadying of its currency offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions and signals pointing to a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.45 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,086.52. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.23 points, or 0.42%, at 2,896.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.76 points, or 0.75%, to 7,921.59 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

