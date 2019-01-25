Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied at the open on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings helped curb worries about global economic growth, U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty around U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.97 points, or 0.55 percent, at the open to 24,687.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,657.44. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 54.72 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,128.19 at the opening bell.