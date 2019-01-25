Wall Street opens higher on upbeat earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied at the open on Friday, as upbeat corporate earnings helped curb worries about global economic growth, U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty around U.S.-China trade talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 133.97 points, or 0.55 percent, at the open to 24,687.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,657.44. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 54.72 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,128.19 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur