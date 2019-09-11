Wall Street opens higher on upbeat trade move

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as China’s move to ease tensions with the United States assuaged some concerns about the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.62 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,928.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.02 points, or 0.07%, at 2,981.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.53 points, or 0.09%, to 8,091.68 at the opening bell.