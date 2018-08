(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high, lifted by gains in technology stocks.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.47 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,551.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,855.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.94 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,878.62 at the opening bell.