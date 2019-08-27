Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies despite mixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%, at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points, or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell.