Business News
August 27, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies despite mixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 115.63 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%, at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 55.05 points, or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below