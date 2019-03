Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in technology and consumer discretionary companies, while investors awaited more details on the progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.73 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 25,693.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,809.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.69 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,660.07 at the opening bell.