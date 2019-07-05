Wall Street opens lower after strong jobs data

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Friday as a strong rebound in U.S. job growth in June dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.25 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,867.75. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.57 points, or 0.39%, at 2,984.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.95 points, or 0.57%, to 8,123.28 at the opening bell.