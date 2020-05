FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500’s best day in six weeks in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.89 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 24,577.48. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.