Business News
November 27, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,557.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
