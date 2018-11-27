Wall Street opens lower after Trump's tariff threat

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would move ahead with additional tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat at the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.22 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,557.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.70 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,663.75. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 40.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,041.23 at the opening bell.