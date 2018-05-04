Wall Street opens lower after U.S. jobs data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs and wages growth in April, while unemployment rate dropped to a 17-1/2-year low.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.93 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 23,865.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.28 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,621.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.48 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,065.67 at the opening bell.